Peak District dairy scoops award double for great-tasting ice cream

A small family-run dairy in the Peak District has scooped two prestigious honours in the world’s most coveted food and drink awards.

Tagg Lane Dairy at Monyash, near Buxton, received a coveted two-star Great Taste award for its chocolate ice cream - which judges dubbed above and beyond delicious.

The dairy, which is renowned for its raw Jersey milk, also collected a one-star award for its vanilla ice cream.

Gelato chef Jack Boam said: It’s great to have won two Great Taste awards in our first entries in the awards.

“I have spent a lot of time to develop recipes and have travelled to the homeland of ice cream, Italy, to continue to gain knowledge and experience.”

Great Taste is acknowledged as the most respected food accreditation scheme for artisan and speciality food producers.

Entries are judged by over 500 of the most demanding palates, belonging to food critics, chefs, cooks, restaurateurs, buyers, retailers and producers, as well as a whole host of food writers and journalists.

With two awards already in the bag, Tagg Lane Dairy is now aiming for a hat-trick of wins after being shortlisted for the New Tourism Business Award in the 2019 Peak District & Derbyshire Tourism Awards. The winners of these awards - organised by Marketing Peak District & Derbyshire - will be announced at a prestigious awards ceremony in early 2020.