Park 38 development at South Normanton approved - bringing more than 1,000 jobs

Plans for the final phase of a massive £46 million retail and industrial scheme in South Normanton have been approved.

Park 38, opposite the East Midlands Designer Outlet, was given the green light by Bolsover District Council and is expected to create more than 1,000 jobs.

An artist's impression of what the Park 38 development will look like. Image: Corstorphine and Wright Architects.

The development, off Cartwright Lane, will see a new retail park created on farmland, as well as industrial units.

Bolsover District Council has already approved the first phase of the scheme for 10 retail units and a 95-bedroom hotel.

And now the council has approved the next and final phase of Park 38, which involves building a number of warehouse and distribution units, including a trade counter or gym.

The company behind Park 38 is Limes Developments, and documents submitted by the firm say it will bring “substantial” benefits to the area.

The documents say: “There will be substantial economic benefits arising from the proposed development comprising new jobs, gross value added to the economy, additional business rates for the council and spin-off benefits for the construction and operational supply chains.”

A spokesman for Bolsover District Council confirmed that the development’s second phase has been approved.

In a statement, the spokesman said: “The employment uses proposed in this outline planning application accord with the new Local Plan allocation set out in policy WC1.

“In the absence of any other overriding planning considerations, the planning committee therefore resolved to approve the application subject to an appropriate condition that would restrict the use of any buildings on the site to B8 uses.”