A Gainsborough venue has netted a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Gainsborough Trinity Foundation, at Rose Leisure Club, North Warren Road, Gainsborough was given the score after assessment on September 7, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of West Lindsey's 83 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 60 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

Food Hygiene Rating Scheme helps you choose where to eat out or shop for food by giving you clear information about the businesses’ hygiene standards.

The scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.