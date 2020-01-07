New plans reveal how Chesterfield Waterside homes will look

New plans have been unveiled to show how almost 200 homes on the Chesterfield Waterside site will look.

North Derbyshire company Avant Homes is building 173 two, three and four-bedroom homes at the long-awaited £340million development off Brimington Road.

Site plan revealed for Avant Homes Waterside Quarter development.

Now the developers have unveiled their site plan for the project ahead of an official launch event.

Avant Homes Central managing director Stuart Rowlands said: “We are pleased to unveil the site plan for our forthcoming Waterside Quarter development, which will deliver 173 homes as part of the £340m Chesterfield Waterside regeneration scheme.

MORE: Work to build almost 200 new homes at Chesterfield Waterside gets underway

“Work on-site is progressing well and the first of the properties available to purchase will be released at an official launch event at The Proact Stadium in Chesterfield on January 15.

“We have seen extremely high levels of interest in Waterside Quarter and we are hugely excited to reveal our range of 11 housetypes to prospective buyers, which include designs entirely bespoke to this development.”

Named Waterside Quarter, Avant Homes' £36m development will form part of The Park area of the scheme and will be the company's largest site in the Chesterfield area to date.

Chesterfield Waterside - which is one of the UK's largest regeneration projects and is expected to create up to 2,000 jobs - will eventually feature five neighbourhoods including housing, shops, offices, a hotel, a multi-storey car park and a new canal basin.

MORE: Big step forward in major Chesterfield scheme

The development is being led by Chesterfield-based Bolsterstone Group PLC and backed by the Arnold Laver Group and Chesterfield Borough Council.

Developers also say “significant progress” is being made in the delivery of the first new office building at the Basin Square development, on the site of the former Trebor Bassett factory, which will represent the first step in delivering the commercial element at Chesterfield Waterside.

For more information about Waterside Quarter, visit Avant Homes website.

To register your place at the launch event contact 01246 887839.