New micropub planned in Chesterfield

From brides to beers – plans have been unveiled to convert a Chesterfield bridal shop into a micropub.

An application has been submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council, seeking permission to change the use of the Nhance bridal and prom boutique into the micropub.

A planning application has been submitted to open a micropub at 24 Mansfield Road, Hasland.

In his application, Dean Wilson, of Hasland Hops, St Philip’s Drive, Hasland, said the proposed development was “a micropub selling quality ales and spirits etc”.

He said he hoped to start trading from March 19.

Nhance has been approached for comment.