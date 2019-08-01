New food store to launch in Chesterfield this month

A brand new food store is coming to Chesterfield and will create 20 new jobs.

Central England Co-operative has revealed it will launch its new shop in Calow with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, August 23.

The Top Road store's manager Gary Bonsall said: “This is a very exciting time for everyone in the team and preparations for the big day are well under way.

“Please come and join us at 9am on Friday, 23 August, see us cut the ribbon and take a look around our brand new store.

“There will be a great buzz on opening day and to celebrate the food store launch we will have plenty of special opening offers, we will be talking to customers about membership and how we can support in the local community. We look forward to seeing you there.”

The new convenience store will offer shoppers a range of products and will be fitted out with pioneering new energy efficient refrigeration technologies to minimise environmental impact, LED lighting and a lifesaving defibrillator.

The new store will also feature external customer seating, as well as a small picnic area.

The Top Road Co-operative food store will be open from 7am to 10pm, Monday to Sunday.

It will offer a wide range of products from everyday necessities to something a little more special.

This includes fresh and fruit and vegetables, an in-store bakery offering breads and pastries, chilled beers and wines, fresh and frozen product, Irresistible product ranges, Costa coffee machine and a great selection of food to go.

It also offers Lottery, Paypoint, Collect Plus, foreign currency, a free car park and a free cash machine.