New florist excited to get started in 'friendly and welcoming' north Derbyshire

Samantha Kealey’s new venture, Sam's Flower Boutique, will launch at Old Bolsover Yard, Bolsover, on Saturday, February 5.

The yard, located off Castle Street, has introduced pop-up space to create the new unit and turn the florist business into a permanent feature.

Sarah Smith, owner of Old Bolsover Yard, said: 'Sam's determination to succeed in her business has really captured me and I'm so pleased that she is able to join us at Old Bolsover Yard on a more permanent basis.

Samantha Kealey, the owner of a new florist business set to open in Bolsover, says she is excited to get started.

"Last year she had been selling through our gallery and at events but to have a dedicated space for the Flower Boutique compliments all the other great businesses that are already based here.

"I wish her every success.”

Samantha promises ‘flowers for all occassions’ and her launch party will run between 10am-2pm on Saturday, February 5.

Free gifts will be available for the first 20 Customers spending £20 or more.

A spokesperson for Old Bolsover Yard said: “Join us for a glass of Prosecco to celebrate the launch of Sam's Flower Boutique at Old Bolsover Yard with competitive prices and always the freshest quality flowers used.

“To round off the day a floral workshop will take place from 2.30pm where Sam will showcase her teaching skills by helping participants to create a floral display to be proud of.”

Samantha said: “I’m really excited to be joining the team at Old Bolsover Yard. It’s such a friendly and welcoming town.

"I'm excited to see what the future holds for Old Bolsover Yard.”

The yard is a craft complex which sits on the main street leading up to the 17th Century Bolsover Castle.

Independent shops at the yard have found innovative ways to survive the challenges of the pandemic.

They took part in the ‘ShopAppy’ initiative, an award-winning scheme created to give small businesses an easy and effective way to continue trading online despite restrictions.