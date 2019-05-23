New Evans Cycles store to open in Derbyshire

The UK's leading specialist bike shop Evans Cycles will launch a brand new store in Derbyshire on Saturday, May 25.

A range of in-store competitions, goody-bags’ packed full of treats from big brands and complimentary refreshments are all on offer at the grand opening of the store in Shirebrook.

Making up over 4,000 square feet inside the popular TRI UK store, the new branch will house almost 100 bikes for customers to try out as well as the latest products from leading brands like Trek, Brompton, Fox Clothing, and more.

The store also comes complete with a fully equipped Shimano Service Centre offering expert mechanical assistance as well as the popular bike maintenance ‘Fixit classes’.

To celebrate the opening of the new store, all customers who attend the launch will be in with a chance of winning a Pinnacle bike up to the value of £1,000.

As Evans Cycles’ third branch within the Midlands area - with others in Nottingham and Leicester - the new opening represents a strong commitment to help grow cycling within the region, and is situated near the stunning Peak District National Park.

Located on Meadow Lane, within Brook Park, the Evans Cycles Shirebrook store has free parking available.