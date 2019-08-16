New Derbyshire specialist dog shop opens

Dog lovers in Derbyshire have a brand new destination catering for all things canine.

Barks and Co The Dog Shop, a newly-opened specialist dog shop in the Peak Shopping Village at Rowsley, had its opening day on Wednesday (August 14).

Barks and Co The Dog Shop grand opening at Peak Shopping Village, Rowsley. Gregg Bostock and Olivia Jones with customer Bev Wacey and dog Lexi.

Boss Katy Rowlands has been active in the dog world for over 20 years and run a successful dog training club Active Paws. She has five of her own dogs and is also a qualified Kennel Club approved agility judge.

She said: “I am so excited to be opening another Barks and Co here in Derbyshire to supply all the latest and up to date accessories for our four legged family friends.

“Here in the Derbyshire shop we will be hosting Puppy Parties which is super exciting.”

Pictured at the opening are Gregg Bostock and Olivia Jones with customer Bev Wacey and dog Lexi.