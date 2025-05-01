Morley Hayes hotel ranked in the top 1% of hotels worldwide in TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Derbyshire hotel, restaurant and golf complex Morley Hayes has been named among the top 1% of hotels worldwide in the TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best 2025, reaffirming its status as one of the UK’s Top 25 Hotels for the second consecutive year.

This year, the four-star, 32-bedroom hotel has climbed three places to an impressive 13th position in TripAdvisor’s annual Travellers’ Choice Awards, which recognise the best hotels across Britain and the Channel Islands.

Morley Hayes is also the only hotel in the Midlands to feature in the Best of the Best Hotels list – a distinction it has now achieved for the second consecutive year.

The TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best Awards represent the highest level of excellence in global travel, honouring the top-rated 1% of hotels from more than eight million listings on the platform. Winners are selected based on a consistently high volume of above-and-beyond reviews and ratings from real travellers over a 12-month period.

The Morley Hayes Hotel.

Morley Hayes joins a distinguished group of hotels across the UK, with nine establishments based in London and five in Jersey. St. Ermin’s Hotel in London claimed the top spot, with Le Manoir aux Quat'Saisons, in Oxfordshire ranking second.

Other notable entries in the Top 25 include The Resident Covent Garden, London; Greenhills Country House Hotel, Jersey; Bishop’s Gate Hotel, Derry; The Resident Liverpool; Auchrannie Resort, Isle of Arran and the Stock Exchange Hotel, Manchester.

More than 97.7% of TripAdvisor reviewers rated their stay at Morley Hayes as ‘Excellent’ or ‘Very Good.’

Guests consistently praise the hotel for its ‘professional and obliging staff,’ ‘luxurious and spacious rooms’ featuring ‘comfortable beds’ and ‘indulgent touches’ such as ‘Molton Brown toiletries.’

They also highlight the hotel’s versatile dining options, which showcase high-quality, locally sourced food.

Situated in the beautiful the picturesque Derbyshire countryside, Morley Hayes has become a popular choice for weddings, with visitors calling it an ‘outstanding wedding venue’, with an ‘excellent ambiance,’ and one reviewer describing it as an ‘oasis not to be missed.’

Commenting on being named one of the top 1% of hotels worldwide, Andrew Allsop, managing director at Morley Hayes, said:

“To be ranked in the top 1% of hotels globally and to climb even higher in the rankings is a tremendous achievement and a reflection of our team’s commitment to delivering an outstanding guest experience. We’re especially proud to be flying the flag for the Midlands on a national stage.”

“My brother Robert and I would like to thank all our wonderful staff for their dedication and professionalism, and our guests for their continued loyalty and glowing reviews,” added Andrew.

Kristen Dalton, President of Tripadvisor, added:

“Congratulations to the Morley Hayes Hotel on its recognition in Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best for 2025.

“Ranking among the top percentage of businesses globally means you have made such a memorable impact on your visitors that many of them took time to go online and leave a glowing review about their experience.

“Travellers rely on Tripadvisor’s Best of the Best lists to help them navigate the myriad things to see, eat, and do across the globe. We hope this recognition continues to drive business to you in 2025 and beyond.”

Set in the stunning Derbyshire countryside overlooking parkland golf courses, Morley Hayes Hayes is a premier hotel, golf, and dining destination. It also boasts a choice of three restaurants - the award-winning two AA rosette Dovecote restaurant, Roosters and Spike Bar.

Golf facilities include a championship 18-hole Manor course and a 9-hole Tower course, along with a 26-bay, all-weather floodlit driving range, golf pavilion, and Golf Academy

For the full list of the 25 Top Hotels in the UK, according to TripAdvisor, visit www.tripadvisor.com/TravelersChoice-Hotels