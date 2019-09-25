McDonald's comments after Chesterfield councillors reject plans for new restaurant and drive-thru

McDonald's says it is 'very disappointed' after Chesterfield councillors rejected proposals for the fast-food giant to open a new restaurant in the town.

On Monday, councillors on Chesterfield Borough Council's planning committee formally ruled that McDonald's could not build a two-storey restaurant and drive-thru at the site of the former multi-storey car park on West Bars.

Will McDonald's appeal the council's decision?

The authority's planning officers had recommended that the company's planning application be given conditional permission by councillors.

On Wednesday, a McDonald's spokesperson told the Derbyshire Times: "We are very disappointed the council chose not to follow the recommendation from their own planning officers to approve the application."

Asked if the company would appeal the council's decision, the McDonald's spokesperson added: "We will look to review our position once we've received the formal decision notice."

McDonald's previously told the Derbyshire Times that the planned development would create 65 jobs and breathe new life into a piece of land which has not been in use since 2015.

Councillor Ian Callan, the council's planning committee chair, said: "The McDonald's application was refused by the planning committee against the recommendation of council officers.

"The committee were concerned on three grounds: the highways impact of the proposal on operation at West Bars roundabout, the creation of litter in the area, and the impact on health and wellbeing arising from the fast food outlet."

There are currently two McDonald's restaurants in Chesterfield - on Low Pavement and at the Alma Leisure Park.

