Mayor cuts the ribbon on Chesterfield's new Lidl store

Lidl opened its new Chesterfield store to a fanfare of celebration this morning Thursday (August 15).

The new store on Chatsworth Road replaces the company’s existing supermarket on Foljambe Road and has created 20 new jobs. The sales area of the supermarket has increased in size to 1,325 sqm and facilities include a bakery, customer toilet, baby changing and ample parking for both cars and bicycles.

Customers sampled some of Lidl’s award winning products and special offers on selected items.

Pictured at the offficial opening of Chatsworth Road Lidl, are store manager Kirsty Wilf, Chesterfield Mayor Councillor Gordon Simmons, Mayoress Kate Caulfield, town crier Michael Wood and MP Toby Perkins.