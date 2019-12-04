Mansfield and Chesterfield hair salon artistic team named best in Britain

Stylists from Mark Leeson’s salons have been named Artistic Team of the Year at the renowned HJ’s British Hairdressing Awards 2019, sponsored by Schwarzkopf Professional.

The artistic team – based across two salons in Mansfield and Chesterfield - beat five other category finalist to claim the accolade of being the country’s most visionary and technically excellent hair team.

Mark Leeson said: “What an amazing feeling, thank you to the judges, and to our partner Revlon but the biggest thank you goes to my team.

“Their combined creativity birthed some beautiful images. We had an incredible shoot team, and I’m so thrilled that everyone worked so well to produce award-worthy work.”

Going through vigorous judging before being rewarded for their skill, the Mark Leeson team was required to submit eight images of original hair work to demonstrate not only technical skill, but also creative vision and comprehension of current trends.

This photographic work was judged twice by a panel of hairdressing legends, leading national beauty press, and Hall of Fame members (those who have won the same British Hairdressing Awards category on three occasions).

Jayne Lewis-Orr, executive director of the awards, commented; “The team from Mark Leeson already have a strong reputation in the industry, and this success is testament to their eye for producing captivating hair work, full of flair.

“They should be very proud of how they’ve pooled ideas and expertise to

produce some stunning imagery, work that rightly gives them the acknowledgement and the highly desired status as the country’s leading creative hair team.

“Warmest congratulations to the whole team for demonstrating fantastic technical dexterity, and for being such great ambassadors for British hairdressing.

“They thoroughly deserve the trophy.”

Now in its 34th year, the HJ’s British Hairdressing Awards celebrate the people producing the very best hairdressing work across the whole of the UK.

The artistic team prize was one of 18 awards on the night.