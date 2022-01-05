Made in Chesterfield: The woodworking business that grew from humble beginnings to produce incredible rustic furniture

Mick Pursglove, owner of Live With Wood, has been in the industry since he left school.

Live With Wood has built a solid reputation for its artisanal, handmade furniture crafted from renewably sourced Quebec pine wood.

Owner Mick Mellors-Pursglove started the business from scratch in 2007.

He said: “I am the second generation of carpenters in our family - I followed in my father Lionel's footsteps, having worked in his joinery workshop from when I left school in 1984.

Mick has also started a scheme to encourage young people into the industry.

“I started the business in 2007 from my father’s garage. I wanted to combine my two great loves in life, computers and woodwork, so I started it with basically nothing and built it up from there.”

Live With Wood has continued to expand over the past 15 years. The business has had five different premises, and currently occupies a 4000 sq ft manufacturing unit at Ace Business Park off Derby Road.

Having been based in Alfreton for some time, Mick wanted to bring Live With Wood back to Chesterfield, where he said residents are always supportive of local businesses.

“I have moved several times, increasing the unit size each time, but I always wanted to settle in Chesterfield as it's my home town. The people of Chesterfield are fantastic, friendly people and we want to become the household name for quality solid wood rustic furniture in the area.

All of the furniture made by the business is crafted with sustainably sourced materials.

“I love how the people in and around Chesterfield embrace local businesses and that's why we always welcome local customers and do our utmost to give them amazing quality products backed by top class, personal customer service.”

The business is popular locally, but has also branched out with national and international projects. These include working on a modernist extension to an 18th century sawmill in Wales, and providing a range of furniture for a new ski resort in Switzerland.

This has not stopped Mick from focusing on the local community - last year, he launched an awards scheme designed to encourage young people into the industry. Entrants were asked to submit designs for a product, and the winner in each age category will see their product become a permanent part of the company’s range, and will be named after them.

Mick said: “I left school with very little qualifications, I was just mad about woodwork - we need to encourage young people to learn hands-on skills rather than just sitting behind computers.”

Mick also hopes to offer woodwork lessons and workshop tours, so customers can see how their products are made.

He said: “I would like Live With Wood to be somewhere people young and old want to visit for the experience, as well as to buy furniture.”