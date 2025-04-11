Toby at Amanda’s Café

Amanda’s Café at the Monkey Park on Clifton Street in Brampton is back in business and celebrated it’s new management with a visit from the Town’s ever-thirsty MP, Toby Perkins.

Toby said, “I’m really pleased that Amanda has the café back up and running at Monkey Park. This is a fantastic community asset and I’d encourage people to make use of it. There’s really high-quality food at affordable prices, with kids meals starting at under £2 – so a great place to come during the school holidays.”

Amanda’s Café offers a selection of delicious and affordable hot and cold food & drinks. It’s a great place for breakfast, lunch, or just to pop in for a coffee and a cake. The café is family-friendly, affordable space, with a community living room where visitors can relax and socialise.

Toby added, “It was great to meet some of the customers coming into Amanda’s and enjoying this as a place to socialise. Me and my team will definitely be popping in here for our lunch. Like any service, we either use it or lose it – so please make the most of this fantastic community café.