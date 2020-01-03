Large new retail store set for Clay Cross

Plans have been unveiled for a large new retail store in Clay Cross.

A planning application has been submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council seeking permission for the large store on part of the former Biwater Works.

It is part of the continued regeneration of the former pipe-manufacturing site, which already includes a McDonald’s drive-through restaurant, a Costa Coffee drive-through and plans for more than 800 homes.

In the application on behalf of Carnworth Estates, planning agent Quod says: “This application will complete the development of the retail area and will deliver a range of planning benefits that weigh in favour of the application including: continued regeneration of the former Biwaters site as a sustainable, mixed-use, urban extension to Clay Cross; the provision of additional, accessible jobs for the local community; delivering a local shopping facility servicing the local community and the emerging community; making a contribution to the local economy and as a source of employment; and providing a high quality and visually attractive development at the gateway to the wider former Biwaters site.”

As well as the 15,300 sq feet store, the application includes plans for 76 parking spaces including four staff spaces, four disabled bays and three parent-and-child spaces. The store would be located on a parcel of land off the A61 Derby Road and Farnsworth Drive, next to the Costa and McDonald’s outlets.

The application says: “The positioning of the unit has been informed by tenant requirements to face a primary highway, to give the unit good site prominence to passing traffic to increase passing trade and to respond to the neighbouring development plot consented for a Costa Coffee drive-through.”

An artist’s impression of the development suggests it will be occupied by discount store Home Bargains, although the firm said it could not confirm or comment on the development at this early stage.

The application says the overall Biwaters redevelopment will generate “about £133 million of investment for the construction industry, create 200 construction jobs and a further 540-680 full-time-equivalent jobs and 825 new dwellings”.

A decision on the application is expected by the end of March.