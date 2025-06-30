How Belvedere House is supporting the local community's residents and workforce

Anita Horton, Home Manager at Belvedere House, shares the lifestyle her team creates for local residents and the diversity that Chesterfield offers.

My name is Anita and I the Home Manager at Belvedere House. I have worked in the care sector for over 30 years, I’m passionate about providing person-centred, meaningful, enriched lifestyles for the residents who choose Belvedere House as their home. Belvedere House is situated near the heart of Chesterfield, redefining residential care with an exceptional blend of comfort, support, and community in a warm and welcoming environment.

Offering 24-hour personalised care, we ensure peace of mind for both residents and their families, making Belvedere House truly feel like home. Belvedere House Care Home boasts 64 spacious bedrooms, each thoughtfully designed with en-suite wet rooms for convenience and privacy. Several rooms feature private patios, providing direct access to beautifully landscaped gardens, perfect for relaxation and enjoying the outdoors.

What was the greatest achievement for your business or organisation over the past year?

Further developing our community involvement. We have felt great support from the community since opening in April 2022 and feel we offer a valued contribution to the local area. Staff development is something we are really proud of and strive to support and mentor the staff team. We are passionate about developing our staff’s skills and knowledge to enable them to progress within the company.

How would you describe Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, using only three words?

Progressive, diverse, friendly

What are your favourite places to visit in Chesterfield and why?

The ever-developing town centre. There is such a diverse mix of outlets that offers something for everyone. The development of the canal is a great addition, offering water sports and a great place to walk and enjoy nature.

Why do you love working or doing business in Chesterfield or North Derbyshire?

The friendly people and support from other businesses, especially other Chesterfield Champions.

How are you supporting young people in your business?

We are passionate about developing our staff and provide advanced training and NVQ qualifications right through to management level. We also work alongside Chesterfield College and take part in placements for students within health and social care.

How are you, your business or your team supporting local people?

We provide day care for local people to come along and enjoy the facilities at Belvedere House.

Which upcoming development do you think will have the greatest impact on the town and why?

The Northern Gateway. I’m looking forward to seeing new life being brought to this area making it a vibrant place for leisure, retail and social gathering, which I’m sure will entice people into the area and Chesterfield as a whole.