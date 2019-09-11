Hope Valley pubs team up for mass skydive in aid of Cancer Research

Staff and customers from three Hope Valley pubs are teaming up to take a 15,000 feet plunge in a mass skydive for charity later this month.

The owner of Stoney Middleton’s Moon Inn, Joy Mason, 49, first had the idea earlier this year, and it has spread across the valley like a parachute.

Joy Mason, right, with some of her fellow skydivers.

She said: “I was talking to a customer who had just lost his mother to cancer, and thought we could do some fundraising.

“I’d done a skydive for Cancer Research many years ago after the death of a friend. My father survived cancer too. It touches so many people.”

She added: “A skydive is fearful for a brief moment, but that’s nothing compared to what cancer patients and their families go through.”

When the landlords and clientele got wind of it at the Miners Arms in Eyam and Eyre Arms in Calver, Joy soon had a waiting list of people wanting to join the jump on Sunday, September 29.

She said: “The most they could fit in the plane was 35, but we could have filled two. The youngest in the group is 16 and the oldest will turn 74 on the day of the dive.

“This is the kind of hare-brained idea you have after a couple of red wines, but it has really brought the community together, and it feels like such a positive thing at a time when there is so much division in the world.”

All three pubs are hosting collection tins, and it is also possible to donate via https://bit.ly/2m5AXQM or 01433 630203.