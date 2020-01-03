Homes plan for former Clay Cross working men’s club

A former Clay Cross working men’s club function room is set to be flattened and replaced by homes.

Plans have been unveiled to demolish the single-storey rear building at the rear of the former Bestwood Working Men’s Club on Thanet Street and replace it with two, two-bedroom, detached bungalows.

A planning application has now been submitted to North East Derbyshire DIstrict Council by Bella Developments, of Leabrooks Road, Somercotes, seeking permission for the development.

A statement to accompany the application from ATR Design & Build, Derby Road, Swanwick, the agent acting on behalf of Bella, said: “The site is the former Bestwood Working Men’s Club which is no longer operational and planning permission has previously been granted for the change of use to residential.

“This application relates to the single-storey rear building, formerly part of the social club, along Bestwood Park.”

The house used as the main club building has previously been converted into four apartments.