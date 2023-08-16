Highly Popular Delicatessen & Farm Shop for Sale in a Prime Location in North Derbyshire

Reunion Deli on Strutt Street, Belper, is on the market for £140,000 and has been labelled by the brokers as “an exciting and highly profitably opportunity with growing sales figures”.

The site is in the town centre of the beautiful, historic town of Belper, and a delicatessen has been on the site since 2005, and comprises a welcoming community café serving high-quality coffee, teas, alcoholic beverages, homemade pastries and more - alongside a popular cheese, charcuterie and olive deli serving large amounts of ambient items.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They also host various events such as networking events, private hire parties, community events and coworking spaces and offer sought-after catering services.

Reunion Deli, Belper

Reunion is open seven days a week, Monday – Saturday 9-4pm and Sundays 10:30-3pm.

With exceptional financial figures, the business achieved close to £300,000 in revenue in its first year of trading, with a net profit of £33,000 – it is on track to reach £40,000 net profit in the following year.

The business has recently received national recognition by being shortlisted in two prestigious awards, the Derbyshire Food & Drink Awards and the Farm Shop and Deli Retailer Awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They have also been featured in The Guardian, Derby Telegraph, BBC Radio Derby & the Fine Food Digest - recently published in Food Digest as the 'Deli of the Month'.

The inside of the popular delicatessen

They also boast a strong social media following on Instagram and Facebook and an impressive 4.8* Google rating – with over 103K page views within the first year of trading.

The current owners said, “Belper is such a wonderful town to run a business, and we have really been accepted by residents, particularly as we’re a community café.

"For us that means hosting lots of events for the community, donating to local causes, hiring the space at a discount for community organisations and charities, and supplying local produce.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our customers have really loved our ethos and values too, which are focused around reducing our impact on the environment by sourcing our food locally, offering an inclusive and creative environment where everyone is welcome (the site is fully accessible, has a semi-accessible toilet and baby changing facilities), prioritising fair pay and brilliant treatment of our team and offering networking/business events.”

The inside of the popular delicatessen

Reunion also recently won an award from the local eco group, Transition Belper, for implementing initiatives to reduce their waste. The entire building benefitted from a recent refurbishment and almost all of the equipment is new, making this the perfect turnkey opportunity for the right person.

The business is fully operated by the staff team, and employs three people full time, and a number of part time and casual staff.