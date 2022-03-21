Growing Derbyshire artisan bakery business expands to business hub

Mother and daughter Debs and Maddy Stanton have moved their commercial kitchen Blondie Brownie Bakes, into The Tangent business hub in Weighbridge Road, Shirebrook.

They produce and supply a range of baked treats to pubs, cafes, leisure facilities and dessert shops across the Midlands as well as creating personalised celebration brownie and blondie cakes and attending artisan markets and food fairs.

Former civil servant Debs said: “We bought the business from the previous owner who had been working from home and spent our first few months renting a small commercial kitchen which we soon outgrew.

“Since moving to The Tangent, our efficiency and output has increased and we now have the ability to take on more local wholesale orders. We hope to take on some production staff in the near future with our sights set on opening our first shop.”

Chris Wright, director of property consultants OMEETO, which handles commercial property marketing at The Tangent said: “We are delighted to welcome Blondie Brownie Bakes to The Tangent and their arrival shows just what a diverse and flexible offer is available at this business hub.

“The Tangent business Hub has proved particularly popular with SMEs since it opened nearly ten years ago.The high-specification work spaces with superfast broadband and professional support services make it the ideal environment for businesses to grow and develop.”

