Grand store opening in Bakewell for Derbyshire skincare company

Chloe Gabbitas-Powls is bringing her successful skincare business to Bakewell in November.

SOAK BOX England was founded in 2018 by local entrepreneur and mother of four, Chloe Gabbitas-Powls. With their products stocked by high street retailers and department stores, the business is set to open the doors to its first unit on 12 November.

Mrs Gabbitas-Powls said she was excited to offer her range of premium natural skincare and naturally-scented homeware products to the people of Bakewell, and that she couldn’t think of a better place to open her first store.

“Having lived in the Peak District all my life, there is no other place I would have opened SOAK BOX England’s first store than the beautiful and historic market town of Bakewell.

“The natural and plant-based beauty market is growing rapidly, and I hope to offer both residents and tourists of Bakewell something slightly different to what’s currently on offer in the town, complimenting many wonderful existing businesses.”

All of SOAK BOX’s products are scientifically formulated in England using active botanicals- natural ingredients that provide antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and restorative properties to the skin and body.

Although the business was initially started by Mrs Gabbitas-Powls at home, it has undergone a rapid expansion.

SOAK BOX England has grown from an online store to supplying a range of well-known high street names, including The Perfume Shop and Supercuts, as well as five UK department stores.

However, opening boutique stores has always been part of the SOAK BOX strategy. Mrs Gabbitas-Powls said she wanted the company to become the place to go locally for self-care products and premium gifts.

“I hope customers will soon recognise the stylish SOAK BOX England store as a place to stock-up on beautiful wellbeing and self-care products for their own beauty routines, and, with a luxury wrapping and boxing service, also a destination for those looking for premium gifts.”