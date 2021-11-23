Full shortlist of Derbyshire pubs and hotels up for prestigious tourism awards revealed
The finalists for a well-renowned tourism awards ceremony, celebrating the best of the sector across the Peak District and Derbyshire, have been announced.
Finalists have been confirmed in 15 categories for the Peak District and Derbyshire Tourism Awards 2022, from attractions and accommodation providers to unique experiences and great places to eat and drink.
Shortlisted businesses will face a final round of independent judging, before the winners are revealed at a ceremony at Casa Hotel, Chesterfield on Thursday, March 3.
Jo Dilley, Managing Director of Marketing Peak District & Derbyshire, said: “After such a challenging year for everyone in the industry, the Peak District & Derbyshire Tourism Awards present a great opportunity to celebrate the hardworking businesses and individuals who continually raise the bar of the area’s tourism offer.
“These awards are a celebration of quality and excellence within the visitor economy and never has our sector been more deserving of recognition. We’re proud to be shining a light on some of the most inspirational tourism businesses in the area and look forward to celebrating with our finalists and partners at the awards ceremony next year.”
In recognition of the challenges faced by businesses during the Covid-19 pandemic, two new core categories have been added: the ‘Unsung Hero Award’ and the ‘Resilience and Innovation Award’. Leader of Derbyshire County Council, Councillor Barry Lewis, said: “We’re delighted to be supporting the Peak District & Derbyshire Tourism Awards.
“The tourism sector has been one of the last areas to return to normal operation from Covid-19 and it’s great to see so many local businesses, individuals and attractions return with a bang and working hard to attract visitors into our beautiful county.
Peak District & Derbyshire Tourism Awards- The 2022 Shortlist:
Accessible and Inclusive Tourism Award:
Croft Bungalow Accessible Holiday Let, Birchover
B&B and Guest House of the Year:
Grendon Bed & Breakfast, Buxton
Sheldon House, Monyash
Camping, Glamping and Holiday Park of the Year:
Landal Sandybrook, Ashbourne
Boutique Camping at Scaldersitch Farm, Sheen
Beech Croft Farm Caravan & Camping Park, Taddington
Ethical, Responsible and Sustainable Tourism Award:
Landal Darwin Forest, Matlock
Fischer’s Baslow Hall
Pure Outdoor Ltd
Experience of the Year:
Drive Dad’s Car, Great British Car Journey
myGuidedWalks
Pure Outdoor Ltd
Hotel of the Year:
Casa Hotel, Chesterfield
Rafters at Riverside House, Ashford-in-the-Water
The Cavendish Hotel, Baslow
New Tourism Business Award:
Country Luxe Derbyshire
Great British Car Journey, Ambergate
Manor House Farm Cottages, Sheldon
Pub of the Year:
The Prince of Wales, Baslow
The Devonshire Arms, Pilsley
The Yorkshire Bridge Inn, Bamford
Self-Catering Accommodation of the Year:
Stainsborough Hall, near Wirksworth
Manor House Farm Cottages, Sheldon
Oaker Farm Holidays, Hope
Taste of the Peak District & Derbyshire Award:
The George, Alstonefield
The Cavendish Hotel, Baslow
Fischer’s Baslow Hall
Visitor Attraction of the Year:
Bluebell Dairy Ltd, Spondon
Matlock Farm Park, Matlock
Treak Cliff Cavern, Castleton
Resilience & Innovation Award:
White Peak Distillery, Ambergate
Matlock Farm Park, Matlock
Treak Cliff Cavern, Castleton
Tourism Young Achiever Award:
Jack Boam, Tagg Lane Dairy
Luke Henshaw, Great British Car Journey
George Finlay, Matlock Farm Park
Team of the Year Award:
Pinelodge Holidays Ltd
Rafters at Riverside House
The Welcome Team Ltd
Unsung Hero Award:
Rob Hattersley, Longbow Bars & Restaurants
John Whelan, Rafters at Riverside House