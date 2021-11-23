Gold winners at the 2020 Tourism Awards

Finalists have been confirmed in 15 categories for the Peak District and Derbyshire Tourism Awards 2022, from attractions and accommodation providers to unique experiences and great places to eat and drink.

Shortlisted businesses will face a final round of independent judging, before the winners are revealed at a ceremony at Casa Hotel, Chesterfield on Thursday, March 3.

Jo Dilley, Managing Director of Marketing Peak District & Derbyshire, said: “After such a challenging year for everyone in the industry, the Peak District & Derbyshire Tourism Awards present a great opportunity to celebrate the hardworking businesses and individuals who continually raise the bar of the area’s tourism offer.

“These awards are a celebration of quality and excellence within the visitor economy and never has our sector been more deserving of recognition. We’re proud to be shining a light on some of the most inspirational tourism businesses in the area and look forward to celebrating with our finalists and partners at the awards ceremony next year.”

In recognition of the challenges faced by businesses during the Covid-19 pandemic, two new core categories have been added: the ‘Unsung Hero Award’ and the ‘Resilience and Innovation Award’. Leader of Derbyshire County Council, Councillor Barry Lewis, said: “We’re delighted to be supporting the Peak District & Derbyshire Tourism Awards.

“The tourism sector has been one of the last areas to return to normal operation from Covid-19 and it’s great to see so many local businesses, individuals and attractions return with a bang and working hard to attract visitors into our beautiful county.

Peak District & Derbyshire Tourism Awards- The 2022 Shortlist:

Accessible and Inclusive Tourism Award:

Croft Bungalow Accessible Holiday Let, Birchover

B&B and Guest House of the Year:

Grendon Bed & Breakfast, Buxton

Sheldon House, Monyash

Camping, Glamping and Holiday Park of the Year:

Landal Sandybrook, Ashbourne

Boutique Camping at Scaldersitch Farm, Sheen

Beech Croft Farm Caravan & Camping Park, Taddington

Ethical, Responsible and Sustainable Tourism Award:

Landal Darwin Forest, Matlock

Fischer’s Baslow Hall

Pure Outdoor Ltd

Experience of the Year:

Drive Dad’s Car, Great British Car Journey

myGuidedWalks

Pure Outdoor Ltd

Hotel of the Year:

Casa Hotel, Chesterfield

Rafters at Riverside House, Ashford-in-the-Water

The Cavendish Hotel, Baslow

New Tourism Business Award:

Country Luxe Derbyshire

Great British Car Journey, Ambergate

Manor House Farm Cottages, Sheldon

Pub of the Year:

The Prince of Wales, Baslow

The Devonshire Arms, Pilsley

The Yorkshire Bridge Inn, Bamford

Self-Catering Accommodation of the Year:

Stainsborough Hall, near Wirksworth

Manor House Farm Cottages, Sheldon

Oaker Farm Holidays, Hope

Taste of the Peak District & Derbyshire Award:

The George, Alstonefield

The Cavendish Hotel, Baslow

Fischer’s Baslow Hall

Visitor Attraction of the Year:

Bluebell Dairy Ltd, Spondon

Matlock Farm Park, Matlock

Treak Cliff Cavern, Castleton

Resilience & Innovation Award:

White Peak Distillery, Ambergate

Matlock Farm Park, Matlock

Treak Cliff Cavern, Castleton

Tourism Young Achiever Award:

Jack Boam, Tagg Lane Dairy

Luke Henshaw, Great British Car Journey

George Finlay, Matlock Farm Park

Team of the Year Award:

Pinelodge Holidays Ltd

Rafters at Riverside House

The Welcome Team Ltd

Unsung Hero Award:

Rob Hattersley, Longbow Bars & Restaurants