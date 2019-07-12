Former chip shop on Derbyshire high street up for auction

A former takeaway in Alfreton is set to go under the hammer.

After running the business for many years, the family owners of Andrew’s Fish Bar and Kebab House, on High Street, Alfreton, have retired and are looking for a buyer to fork out for the three-storey property.

The mid-terraced property, which has a guide price of £85,000-plus, houses the former chip shop premises on the ground floor with residential accommodation above.

Commercial auction valuer Nick Trow said: “This building would suit anyone wanting to run a commercial business and have the option of living on site. Alternatively, the property is likely to appeal to investors as it would make an excellent addition to a commercial or residential portfolio.”

The main ground floor retail area offers 449 square feet of accommodation, with a retail area retaining its original serving counter and chiller cabinets.

At the rear of the ground floor are a kitchen and an additional large store room. There is a cellar, plus access via a fire escape to a rear loading area/yard.

Stairs from within the main retail space lead to the upstairs accommodation, which requires some modernisation. The first-floor landing leads to a bathroom, separate WC, living room and bedroom. There are two further bedrooms on the second floor.

Nick added: “This is a fantastic location for a business, being right on the high street in a prominent location. It is in an equally good spot for a residential rental property, with excellent transport links and good local amenities, including nearby supermarkets and parks.”

The property will be sold by SDL Auctions Graham Penny at its fourth sale of the year at Pride Park Stadium on Thursday, July 25.