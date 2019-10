‘Shop Indie’, an independent giftware and home décor store, launched on October 1 and its collection includes unique handmade jewellery, stationery, prints and art - along with baby and child décor, cards and a selection of gifts.

1. New Chesterfield store Shop Indie Shop Indie has a unique range of gifts. jpimedia Buy a Photo

New independent giftware and home decor shop owner Lisa Swift. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. New Chesterfield store Shop Indie Some of the items for sale at Shop Indie. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. New Chesterfield store Shop Indie Shop Indie has a unique range of gifts. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more