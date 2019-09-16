Less than Zero barbers in Chesterfield.

First look inside new barber shop in Chesterfield town centre

The uncertainty of our political world, with the ‘B’ word still firmly on the agenda, means that opening a new business in Chesterfield or anywhere else may be daunting for some.

But Martin Keyworth, owner of Less Than Zero Barbers, is ready to shear off any doubt as he moves to a bigger premises in Chesterfield and looks to a brighter future with growth, expansion and more employment opportunities.

Over the last few weeks, Martin and his team have moved from their original premises on Sheffield Road to a central location in Chesterfield town centre.
The shop has undergone a complete transformation, bringing the brands LTZ style to life in its new home.
The shop houses more barbering chairs and upgraded equipment.
There's also a seating area for coffee or something more alcoholic.
