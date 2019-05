The store, which sells a range of home and garden décor, including retro furniture, cushions, novelty signs, pictures and other quirky decorations, opened on Saturday. The launch follows the opening of a new Iceland store at Vicar Lane earlier this month

Inside Out is an independent retailer which has only a handful of stores based locally around the region other Buy a Photo

The store is in a prime spot, next to O2 in the premises formerly occupied by the Anne Summers store other Buy a Photo

Shaun Brown, Centre Manager, Vicar Lane said, Were really excited to welcome Inside Out to our line-up. other Buy a Photo

The new store will be open from 9 am to 5.30pm Monday to Saturday and 10am to 4pm on Sundays. other Buy a Photo

View more