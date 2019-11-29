The new Morrisons store in Bolsover.

First look at Bolsover's newest supermarket

Supermarket giant Morrisons has opened its new store in Bolsover.

Some 120 jobs have been created with the opening of the 24,000 sq feet supermarket on the site of Sherwood Lodge, where Bolsover District Council's offices used to be based. The store, which opened on Thursday, November 28, stocks more than 140 locally sourced products, including artisan baked goods from Bakewell Bakery, fruit liqueurs from Hogg Norton and craft beers from Thornbridge Brewery.  

The butcher's inside the new Morrisons store.

28 November 2019.'Opening of the new Morrisons store in Bolsover.

The bakery department within the new store.

The bakery department within the new store.

All smiles with the new store.

All smiles with the new store.

Linda Alexander, left, and Cheryl Thornton at the Barista Cafe inside the new store..

Linda Alexander, left, and Cheryl Thornton at the Barista Cafe.

