‘First class’ Chesterfield home care firm one of three per cent to land ‘Outstanding’ rating

A Chesterfield home care company, which has been described as providing a ‘first class service’, has been awarded the highest accolade in the care sector.

Home Instead Senior Care Chesterfield was recently inspected by the independent care sector regulator, the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

The Caring Team at Home Instead Senior Care Chesterfield.

The newly published results rate the service, owned by couple Stephanie and Nigel Metham, as outstanding. The team received high praise from inspectors across all areas.

Only three per cent of home care providers inspected by the CQC have been awarded the coveted ‘Outstanding’ rating.

The company was set up in 2011 by Nigel and Stephanie to provide care and enable older people to continue living independently in the comfort of their own homes. Inspectors discovered a positive culture where staff always go the extra mile to make sure clients are happy, safe and supported at home.

In the report, inspectors were truly impressed with what they found with staff using ‘innovative ways to maintain clients’ quality of life and enrich people’s lives.’ Caregivers encouraged clients to make valuable contributions in their community by taking part in local activities. This also helped ‘maintain and improve people’s self-worth.’

It was highlighted throughout the report how the ethos and culture at Home Instead was inspiring and that clients sat at the heart of the service. One relative told inspectors: “The carergivers that attend always provide an excellent service and feel completely confident in the care they provide. The staff in the office are friendly, helpful, and accommodating. I would highly recommend Home Instead Chesterfield to anyone needing home care assistance.”

The service recently received a Ministry of Defence Silver Award for their commitment to being ‘forces friendly’.

Stephanie said: “To be rated outstanding is an achievement we are immensely proud of. So few companies have been awarded an outstanding rating, and we are delighted for everyone on our fabulous team.”

Nigel added: “Reading the report, with its many positive comments, is humbling. We all love what we do and are committed to bringing peace of mind to our clients and their families.”

Home Instead specialises in providing companionship-based care to older people and their service allows their clients to remain living in their own homes for longer than would otherwise be possible.

For more information, visit: https://www.homeinstead.co.uk/chesterfield



