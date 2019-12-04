Festive bonus for Aldi staff in Chesterfield

Staff at a Chesterfield supermarket have been given a Christmas bonus - an extra day off.

While most stores will be launching their post-Christmas sales on Boxing Day, supermarket giant Aldi has said it will remain shut.

It is described as an effort to give workers a rest and the chance to spend more time with their family over the festive period.

Aldi has stores on Lockoford Road in Chesterfield, High Street in Clay Cross and Sheffield Road in Dronfield, as well as a newly opened store on Littlemoor, Eckington.

Aldi's planned Christmas opening times are:

Monday, December 23: 8am-10pm

Christmas Eve: 8am-6pm

Christmas Day: closed

Boxing Day: closed

Friday, December 27: 8am-8pm

Saturday, December 28: 8am-8pm

Sunday, December 29: 10am-4pm

Monday, December 30: 8am-8pm

New Year's Eve: 8am-6pm

New Year's Day: closed

Thursday, January 2: 8am-10pm

An Aldi spokesman said: "Please note the times shown apply to most of our Aldi UK stores but this may vary.

“For more specific information, please use our store finder to check your local store’s opening hours."

After spotting the Christmas hours, one shopper said: "Well done Aldi!"

Another added: "This should always be the case. Boxing Day is family time and all retail workers should be able to enjoy it."

Aldi is the common brand of two German family-owned discount supermarket chains with more than 10,000 stores in 20 countries, and an estimated combined turnover of more than €50 billion. It has more than 600 stores in the UK, with a target of having a thousands stores by 2022.