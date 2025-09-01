Farm shop wins four accolades at Great Taste Awards

Popular Derbyshire farm shop Croots has scooped four awards at the 2025 Great Taste Awards.

The farm shop near Duffield won accolades for the Croots Farm Sausage, Croots Pork Pie, Croots Ham Hock Pork Pie and the Croots Black Pudding, which are all made on the premises.

No stranger to winning plaudits, Croots Farm Shop has been collecting Great Taste Awards for 15 years now.

Owner Kay Croot said: “The Great Taste Awards are regarded as the Oscars of the fine food sector and I am thrilled that Croots Farm Shop has been awarded four more.

“Our bakery and butchery departments work hard to create delicious products for our customers and we pride ourselves on the wide-ranging selection of home-produced items that we make and sell here at Croots. It’s a ringing endorsement when these products are chosen to receive awards like this and testament to the talents of our team.”

Croots Black Pudding received a two star Great Taste Award, while the Croots Farm Sausage, Croots Pork Pie and Croots Ham Hock Pork Pie were all awarded a one star Great Taste Award.

In past years, Croots has won Great Taste Awards for its oils, ales, sausages, bacon, muesli, sweet bakes, pâté and other items, along with a range of other national, regional and local awards.

Opened in 2008, the farm shop and café at Farnah House Farm, Wirksworth Road, has become a popular destination in Derbyshire. As well as offering a wide selection of local, regional and fine foods, along with gifts, the farm shop has a welcoming café overlooking the Ecclesbourne Valley, a children’s play area and also organises events throughout the year.

Kay, who grew up at Farnah House Farm, said: “We thoroughly enjoy putting on events for the local community and have several to look forward to over the coming weeks.”

On Wednesday 24th September, from 2pm to 4pm, Hansons Auctioneers will be staging a jewellery, watch and luxury handbags valuation.

For more information about events and opening times visit www.croots.co.uk