Emergency protest bid to save jobs at DXC

Campaigners are staging an emergency protest in a bid to save hundreds of jobs which they fear are under threat at Chesterfield It firm DXC

Chesterfield and District Trades Union Council and the union Unite are urging people to join a protest at the firm's offices on Old Road, between 12.30pm and 1pm on Saturday, June 29.

The company, which is reported to employ 8,000 people in the UK, has already embarked upon a voluntary redundancy (VR) programme.

And Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins has met with bosses at the firm amid possible job losses at it's Old Road premises.

The company itself has declined to comment on reports that it is considering shutting its entire operation in the town.

A union statement said: "DXC Technology is a major US corporation which has benefited from the privatisation of Royal Mail and has made massive profits on the backs of the Chesterfield workforce over recent years.

"The loss of so many highly skilled jobs would be a major blow to the economy of Chesterfield and the surrounding area.

"Unite the Union have pledged to oppose the job cuts and possible closure with a major campaign including possible industrial action. It is vital that our whole community rallies around to support the DXC workers, supports the campaign launched by Unite the Union and saves jobs in our town.

"Chesterfield and District Trades Union Council pledges its full support and solidarity with workers at DXC. We call on all trade unions, political representatives, community organisations and individuals to join the campaign to save jobs at DXC."