East Midlands Designer Outlet launches late night shopping event with up to 70 per cent off

McArthurGlen Designer Outlet East Midlands is launching its third late night shopping event.

For one day only on Thursday, May 30, discounts are set to soar to up to 70 per cent off selected brands at the shopping centre.

Opening hours will be extended from 9am to 9pm.

The Toy Soldiers will be on hand to entertain little ones as well as ‘random acts of kindness’ taking place around the centre, including free gift cards, sweets and chocolate.

McArthurGlen Designer Outlet is located in South Normanton. See www.mcarthurglen.com



