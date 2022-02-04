Derbyshire salon celebrates after receiving nominations for array of national awards

Tammy Hobson and her best friend Shelley Riley are the co-owners of Serenity Beauty & Co in Bolsover, which aims to provide every beauty service that customers could need under one roof.

A range of small businesses operate out of the salon, offering everything from lashes and nails to makeup and hairdressing. Their hard work has been recognised with several nominations- including for best salon- at the upcoming Hair and Beauty Awards 2022.

Tammy said it was a group effort from all involved at Serenity, and that she was thrilled to see everyone at the salon going from strength to strength.

The team at Serenity have had much success in recent years, even with the difficulties caused by the pandemic.

“It’s amazing that our unique way of working has been recognised. We’re a family rather than work colleagues and our aim is that everyone under the Serenity umbrella does well.

“We love the sense of community with our clients and the way Bolsover pulls together to generate local business and support each other.

“Although we are all self-employed, everyone is equally driven to share business and promote for each other, and it’s lovely to know that clients see that when they visit.”

The team at Serenity are also focused on giving back to the community. Tammy said that many of the staff there have had family members who suffered with cancer, which inspired them to start fundraising for Ashgate Hospice.

“Sadly, a lot of us have relatives and loved ones that have or are still being affected by cancer, and clients too.

“We’ve heard of the valuable work Ashgate does and the services it offers. As cancer affects so many people, we chose to help locally with Ashgate and aimed to help the bigger picture by doing the monthly squat challenge for Cancer Research UK.

“We raised around £800 between the two and aim to do more in the future. We’ve also helped the local food bank, The Freedom Project, with clients generously bringing in food donations for us to gather, as well as Christmas gift boxes for the elderly who have little or no family.”