Derbyshire pub reopens for Christmas after being forced to close during pandemic

The Bulls Head bar and restaurant, in Denby, near Ripley, opened again on Saturday, December 11 after closing due to the pandemic.

It has been taken on by Fine and Country Inns, who run a number of similar venues across Derbyshire and Yorkshire.

Company chairman Gary Hunt said: “Great pubs are very often the hub of a community, and we aim to deliver the best possible experience for the people of Denby and the surrounding area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“As a company we pride ourselves on good customer service and high standards. Through experience we have learned that in hospitality, we are there to serve and prove that we care about our customers, and we also care very much about our staff, as they are the heartbeat of any business and the key to its success.

“We are very excited and looking forward to meeting all of our customers and making the Bulls Head the heart of the community once again.”

For those looking to quench their thirst, the bar will be stocked with an extensive selection of wines, spirits and beers, with signature cocktails also available. The kitchen team have curated a menu that features high quality steaks and stroganoff, alongside a range of classic pub dishes such as beer-battered fish and chips.