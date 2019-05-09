Derbyshire producers invited to exhibit at Chatsworth Country Fair

Producers based in Derbyshire are invited to showcase, promote and sell their products and services to a potential audience of around 70,000 people at Chatsworth Country Fair this summer.

After a successful launch at last year’s event, Marketing Peak District & Derbyshire (MPDD) is inviting local producers to apply for a place in the Inspired by the Peak District and Derbyshire Marketplace at the event.

The Inspired by the Peak District and Derbyshire Marketplace at Chatsworth Country Fair

Held at Chatsworth from August 39 – September 1 2019, Chatsworth Country Fair showcases traditional, British country pursuits, with spectacular showground entertainment, trade stands and fun for all the family.

The opportunity is open to small-to-medium-sized businesses – ranging from food and drink producers to artists and craftspeople.

Businesses are asked to register an interest in exhibiting in the Marketplace by highlighting what they have to offer and why they would like to be selected, using the following link: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/inspired-by-the-peak-district-derbyshire-marquee-at-chatsworth-country-fair-19-tickets-61157711361

Applications are open from May 31 - June 28 2019. Successful applicants will be notified in early July 2019.

Jo Dilley, managing director of Marketing Peak District & Derbyshire, said: “We’re excited to offer this fantastic opportunity to a selection of producers based in Derbyshire, thanks to support from our ERDF project. Chatsworth Country Fair is widely regarded as the biggest and best event of its kind in the country – and offers a fantastic platform to reach a potential audience of thousands of people.

“Our Inspired by the Peak District & Derbyshire Marketplace provides a great opportunity to showcase your business, no matter how small, and whether you make fine food and drink, artwork or beautiful crafts, we’d like to encourage passionate local producers to apply for a place.”

The call to apply follows the successful launch of the Inspired by the Peak District and Derbyshire Marketplace at last year’s Chatsworth Country Fair, which saw a variety of local artisans ranging from whisky distillers to wood turners displaying and selling their products to thousands of visitors from across the UK.

Max Vaughan of White Peak Distillery, Ambergate, exhibited in the Inspired by the Peak District & Derbyshire Marketplace last year.

He said: “As a local SME, the opportunity to showcase our business and our recently-launched ‘Shining Cliff’ gin at the Marketplace was fantastic, especially as the cost to us to exhibit independently would’ve been prohibitive.

“As well as the large visitor attendance at Chatsworth Country Fair providing great exposure and an opportunity to sell our products, there is also a diverse range of other local and regional businesses exhibiting, some of which we now have ongoing B2B relationships and marketing collaborations with.”

Stalls provided to successful applicants will be subject to a charge of £100 plus VAT per business.