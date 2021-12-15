Derbyshire glamping company brings Christmas to customers’ homes with festive tents and Santa visits

R&E Glam Camp, founded by Clowne residents Rob and Elisa Cooper, was first set up to allow people to enjoy decorated tents and outdoor cinemas in their own gardens during lockdown.

For Christmas, they decided to offer a festive glamping experience, including a visit from Santa himself, which Mrs Cooper said has been very popular with customers throughout December.

“We did one at the weekend which we call the ‘real Santa visit’, with my husband dressing up as Santa. They get 15 minutes with Santa and each child gets a gift- it was really good, it was a big surprise for the kids.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Christmas tents have been in demand from local families looking for festive fun.

“The customer who had the tent at the weekend left us a review saying how cosy and warm it was, they had an amazing time and it was lovely for the children.”

The tents take just under two hours to set up, and include everything you could need for a cosy night of camping: beds, hot water bottles, carpets, lights, a heater, and the all-important Christmas hamper and decorations. There is also an indoor projector screen available for those wanting to watch their favourite festive films.

While Christmas is currently the priority, Mrs Cooper said the company provides for almost any kind of celebration, from Halloween and Easter to birthdays and christenings. She also said she never expected R&E Glam Camp to take off as it did, with the business becoming sustainable throughout the year.

“It was just something where I thought I’d give it a go. I thought I’d get a couple of bookings and a bit of interest, but I never thought it was going to end up being what it is, which is all year round.

The team at R&E Glam Camp can provide a setting for almost any celebration.

“We’ve done it for a year and a half now, and we’ve literally not had any time yet where it’s been quiet, even in the winter the bookings seem to come in.”