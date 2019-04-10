Derbyshire downhill racers to hit the streets again as soapbox derby returns

Scarcliffe’s charity soapbox event has announced its return in 2019 thanks to a brand new sponsor - United Rental Group.

The Chesterfield-based company, which employs 60 local people, has thrown its weight behind the 2019 Scarcliffe Soapbox Derby which returns to the main street of the Derbyshire village on Saturday,June 29.

As well as United Rental Group, Chesterfield-based DCJ Insurance and Risk Management will also be supporting the event by covering all insurance costs.

Since it was established in 2015, the Scarcliffe Soapbox Derby has raised nearly £30,000 for charity. This year, organisers of the raise hope to add significantly to the total thanks to the sponsors and supporters covering running costs.

Aaron Firth, one of the organisers of the Scarcliffe Soapbox Derby commented: “We are delighted to have United Rental Group supporting us. Their support means that even more of the money we raise can go to the charities”

Forty-two teams have already signed up to the event which will raise money for Ashgate HospiceCare and CLIC Sargent. The event, which is now in its fourth year, is expected to attract thousands of spectators.

He added: “The event has become so popular and it’s thanks to its popularity that we have been able to raise so much money for the charities. This year has been no exception. We targeted 40 teams and in under two weeks we had 42 sign up and now have a reserve list.

"We've been overwhelmed with the response from everyone. It promises to be a great day for everyone – competitors and spectators.”

The teams are currently building their vehicles, which must be no longer that 2300mm and 1200 wide and be able to carry one or two people over the 400m obstacle course as fast as possible.

There are still plenty of opportunities to sponsor the event, including the banners running the length of the 400m downhill run.

For further information about sponsoring the event please contact Aaron Firth on 07917 417940 or aaronf@scarcliffesoapboxderby.co.uk