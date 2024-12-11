Derbyshire company launches product Kickstarter to listen to worms and monitor soil health using AI reporting tools

Derbyshire-based ecology consultancy, Baker Consultants, has developed a unique soil listening device which helps farmers monitor the health of their soils based on the idea that a healthy soil is a noisy soil.

Soil health is a critical global concern, impacting crop productivity, food security, carbon storage and the overall balance of ecosystems. While existing methods for assessing soil health offer valuable insights, they often come with significant drawbacks, including high costs, time-consuming processes and limited ability to directly measure the biological activity within the soil.

Studies have shown that soils with more living things have higher crop yields and this way of monitoring the soil is cheaper and more effective than digging worm pits to count earthworms.

Earthworm in healthy soil

The technique is called Ecoacoustics and involves putting a probe (Soil Acoustic Meter) in the soil and recording a three-minute sample of the sounds being made by anything living there. This data is then uploaded to the analysis team and a report is produced, giving the landowner a score against the national database.

The database is made up of over 3000 sound files collected from UK farms over the last two years, the report benchmarks the recordings and produces a Soil Quality Acoustics Index score. This information can inform farming practices such as the use of fertilisers, cover crops and other treatments. It is applicable in arable, dairy, regenerative farming, agro-forestry, viticulture and anywhere where biodiversity monitoring is required.

Almost at the end of their £250k DEFRA funded research project with University of Warwick, the company has run farm trials with Wildfarmed, Devonshire Group (Chatsworth Estate), First Milk and Yeo Valley Farmers as well as the National Trust. The technology is also already being used on vineyards including Ruinart in France to monitor biodiversity above and below ground.

Andrew Baker, MD & Founder of Baker Consultants and now Soil Acoustics Ltd, said: “The use of bioacoustics as a technique for recording bats and birds is now commonplace, our innovation was to convert this technology into something that could record the sounds of life in the soil. We hope that the launch of a hand-held device will put the power in the hands of farmers who have so much influence on the land, they need the soils to be healthy and now they can track that quickly and cost-effectively.”

In-field soil acoustic sampling

For more information on ecoacoustics visit www.soilacoustics.com.

To order a Soil Acoustic Meter go to the Kickstarter at https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/soilacoustics/sam-the-ecoacoustic-device-for-listening-to-your-soil