Derbyshire businesswoman Allison celebrates winning prestigious national award

A Ripley businesswoman is celebrating after winning a prestigious national award.

Allison Kemp was crowned Woman of the Year at the 2019 everywoman in Transport & Logistics Awards.

She received the top award at a glittering ceremony held at JW Marriott Grosvenor House in London.

A total of 46 finalists from across the UK were singled out for their contribution - but it wasAllison who was cream of the crop.

She said: “I feel so humbled and proud to have been awarded the Everywoman in Transport and Logistics Woman of the Year Award 2019.

“This award isn’t just for me it’s for my family that support and encourage me so much and the amazing A.I.M Commercial Services team, it wouldn’t have happened without them all.”

Judges were blown away by her outstanding achievements.

Her firm A.I.M. Commercial Service Ltd is a business that keeps vehicle operators compliant through its knowledge of the industry, an extensive training academy, and rigorous audits.

In 2018 she became the first woman ever to become the deputy chair of the Freight Transport Association National Council.

Allison was singled out because she leads by example and there is no role within the business, she cannot fulfill.

She is completely hands-on and personally leads varied training sessions across the UK on a regular basis, including the First Aid that gives drivers and office staff confidence to deal with emergencies.

The leading businesswoman also oversees the continuous development of her team, actively trains them to develop their skill set, whilst inspiring young school students to consider a long-standing career in transport and logistics.

For 12 years everywoman has championed women in the transport and logistics industries, showcasing and celebrating the sectors’ most exceptional role models.

Maxine Benson MBE, co-founder of everywoman, said: “This year has presented a new wave of exceptional talent and impressive career success stories with both genders making immense contributions to the transport and logistics industries.

"It has been proven time and again that gender diverse teams make better business decisions, which is why introducing more female talent to a male-dominated industry is so essential.

"The collaboration of ideas, fusion of knowledge and cross-pollination of skills is what is needed for the growth of any business.”