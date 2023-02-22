Scrap metal brokers KJB Consulting (Global) has enjoyed a rapid start to the year with its bulk cargo deliveries already outstripping 2022’s figures.

The Derbyshire-based firm has loaded and sold three bulk cargoes this year and has purchased and sold almost 17,000 tonnes of plate and structural steel from sites across the United Kingdom.

James Bowers, KJB Consulting managing director, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled with how the year has started. To achieve the numbers we have – and we’re not even out of February yet – is testament to the hard work of the team and the service we offer our customers.

KJB Consulting managing director James Bowers

“We source the material from various locations across the UK, but mainly it’s come from the Redcar Steel works demolition that we have been heavily involved in. The Redcar project has demonstrated to the industry that our level of service is second to none and we continue to go from strength-to-strength.”

The scrap metal is sold to steel foundries across the globe who have the facilities to melt the material to produce new steel. The majority of vessels are currently loaded in the port of Middlesbrough, but the firm also has options to load all over the UK.

Established in 2016, KJB Consulting (Global) operates in various markets including demolition of redundant steelworks and managing the onwards sales of scrap, decommissioning of oil and gas structures, remediation, commodity trade, financing of trades and clearance and extraction of niche by products from UK steel foundries across the UK.

The Barlborough, Derbyshire, based firm, which employs 13 members of staff, sells materials to UK markets and abroad to the EU and beyond. A secondary aspect of the business is the brokering of various ferrous and non-ferrous scrap metals.

James added: “We have ambitious plans to grow the company so it is really pleasing for the team to see, so early in the year, that our hard work is paying off.”