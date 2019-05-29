Customers express sadness as Chesterfield pub shuts

A Chesterfield pub has closed its doors.

The Hasland Hotel pub on Meakin Street, Hasland, shut on Friday night.

However, the hotel side of the business remains active.

A notice placed on the door of the premisis states: "We would like to thank all of our customers, staff and suppliers for their fantastic support over the last 10 years.

"We have now started the process of our retirement and as a result the day-to-day activity of the pub is now closed with the hotel side of the business still operating as normal.

"We really hope to see the pub reopen at some point and remain as an independent public house and hotel."

On the Chesterfield CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale) Facebook page, Lynne Rawson - who ran the pub alongside her husband Nigel - said: "We have decided it's 'our time' now so with a lot of soul searching we have decided that this is our best way forward.

"We hope we will find a buyer who can see the potential of the pub which we are proud to have built up over the last 10 years.

"The hotel side is still open

"Thank you for all your support."

In response, Darren Siseman said: "Very sad to see the pub shut."

Chris Peck said: "Sad to hear, used to like calling in for a pint or two, only decent place to drink local to me in Hasland. Best wishes on your future, Lynne and Nigel."

Mervyn Barker added: "Sad to hear this, a very good and friendly pub with great beer. Hope all goes well for the future Nigel and Lynne."

According to CAMRA, there are now 14 pubs closing a week nationally - a drop of four per week compared to last year