Councillors expected to approve new McDonald's in Chesterfield

Councillors are expected to give the go-ahead for a new McDonald's in Chesterfield.

In May, the fast-food giant submitted a planning application to Chesterfield Borough Council for a two-storey restaurant and drive-thru at the site of the former multi-storey car park on West Bars.

How the proposed new McDonald's in Chesterfield could look.

The council's planning committee is due to meet on Monday and grant conditional permission for the development.

Documents show Chesterfield Cycle Campaign and Transition Chesterfield raised concerns that cyclists would have to negotiate the 'dangerous' West Bars roundabout in order to get to the site.

In addition, residents expressed fears about an increase in traffic as well as a rise in smells and litter.

However, the report which will be considered by councillors states: "There is nothing preventing a cyclist from dismounting at West Bars and walking into the site using the pedestrian crossing provided if they do not wish to cycle around West Bars and enter from Markham Road.

"It is considered that a development of the scale and nature proposed would be unlikely to generate additional traffic to significantly impact on capacity of the existing local highway network.

"The council's Environmental Health Officer did not raise any specific concerns or comments about odour or litter.

"It is therefore assumed that the proposals are acceptable to them in this regard."

The restaurant and drive-thru would be open between 6am and midnight while deliveries would be made between 7am and 10.30pm.

Twenty-nine parking spaces would be provided at the site.

When the planning application was submitted, a McDonald's spokesperson told the Derbyshire Times: "We believe the new restaurant would bring significant investment to the local community as well as creating at least 65 new full and part-time jobs."

There are currently two McDonald's restaurants in Chesterfield - on Low Pavement and at the Alma Leisure Park.

The former multi-storey car park on West Bars was demolished in 2015.

