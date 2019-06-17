Council says vacant Chesterfield building can be turned into micropub

Chesterfield Borough Council has passed plans for a vacant building to be turned into a micropub.

35 Stephenson Place, which used to be a takeaway, is to be transformed into a micropub downstairs with a seating area upstairs.

A Chesterfield Borough Council planning document states: "The proposed re-use of this vacant premises is an appropriate re-use that would add to the quality of the centre, would not be visually harmful to amenity, or impact on the amenity of neighbouring residents, or impact on highway safety."

The premises will be called Bar 35, according to planning documents.