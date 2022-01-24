The shop will offer top of the range tanning beds, including state-of-the-art Hapro Vegaz technology.

The company says it will also have 0.3 compliant lamp technology, offering a slower, more gentle way to tan, which it says is also deeper, darker and more lasting.

The Tanning Shop is opening its first Sheffield store at Crystal Peaks Shopping Centre.

And for any new customers who pre-register before the Crystal Peaks store opens next month, there will be one free tanning session.

Adam Mooney, the founder of Tanning Shop parent company The Feel Good Group said: “We are excited about the opening In Sheffield as it marks the start of an expansive investment in the business during 2022.

“This investment will lead to an additional 10 stores opened by June of this year, with the creation of 60 new positions opened in the business.

“Our objective is certainly to have well above 100 company stores by the end of the calendar year 2022.”

Crystal Peaks centre manager Lee Greenwood added: “We are delighted to be welcoming The Tanning Shop to the centre.

“After a difficult couple of years for the retail industry nationally, Crystal Peaks enjoyed a very successful end to 2021 with encouraging visitor numbers and strong sales over the Christmas period and we have gone into 2022 with a renewed sense of optimism for the future.

“The arrival of The Tanning Shop is the first of a string of launches scheduled for the coming months, all of which we believe will prove extremely popular with our visitors.”

The Tanning Shop launched in 1991 and is now the UK and Ireland’s largest tanning chain, offering state-of-the-art UV tanning solutions.

The company’s tanning consultants are trained to advise on the best UV or non-UV tanning solutions for individual needs and are always at hand to help, build and maintain tans.

In-store expert tanning consultants can also create personal tanning plans to suit all skin types and tanning requirements as required.