Pubs, chippys, sandwich bars and restaurants are just some of the commercial businesses up for sale in and around Chesterfield at present.

There are a number of retail and commercial premises on the market in the Chesterfield area at this time.

By Jon Ball
Thursday, 27th May 2021, 9:30 am

The following, including cafés, shops and restaurants, are all currently featured on property site Zoopla.

Tom Parker, Zoopla consumer spokesman, said: “With hospitality venues finally open for indoor dining, now could be the perfect time to invest in a commercial property in Chesterfield.

“Properties new to the market include a cafe and fish and chip shop, both located in the town centre.”

1. Nico's Fish & Chip Shop, 59 West Bars, Chesterfield

This highly prominent fish and chip takeaway enjoys a high volume of business, established for more than 50 years and complete with a self-contained three-bedroom flat, is on the market for £180,000 with Ernest Wilson.

2. Former Rising Sun restaurant, Holywell Street, Chesterfield

The former Rising Sun Cantonese & Peking Restaurant boasts a ground-floor retail/seating area as well as first-floor seating as well as an "excellent trading position" and would suit restaurant and takeaway uses. It is on the market with Fisher German LLP.

3. The Anchor, Mill Street, Clowne

The traditional and well-established pub located in the town centre of Clowne, the oldest pub in the town, is on the market for £295,000 with Silk Letting.

4. Former Wallace Arnold Travel shop, 43 Knifesmithgate, Chesterfield

The property comprises a mid-terrace retail property with mock Tudor frontage laid out over three floors, with the ground floor comprising the main retail area and the first and second floors comprising ancillary/office space.It is on the market for a reduced price of £150,000 with Lambert Smith Hampton.

