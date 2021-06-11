Tallbird Records is one of a dozen stores nationwide to feature in Behind The Counter, a 12-part video series showcasing some of the UK’s independent record shops ahead of Record Store Day on Saturday.

A series spokesman said: “Each episode celebrates the unique personality and history of 12 shops from all corners of the UK, shining a spotlight on the hard-working and music loving record shop owners who play a vital role in bringing music fans together.

“Tallbird owner Maria Harris has become a huge part of the local Chesterfield music scene, founding a record label and championing local talent.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mrs Harris said she was pleased with the final video after a crew spent a couple of hours interviewing her and filming in the store on Soresby Street, Chesterfield town centre.

She said: “It was a surprise when they approached me, but a very pleasant one.

“I’m pleased with the video. I think it represents the shop quite well and shows us in a reasonable light.

“I cringed a bit doing it, I can’t stand to see myself on screen, but it wasn’t too bad.”

Maria Harris, owner of Tallbirds Records.

‘Massive event’

Record Store Day itself is an annual event to “celebrate the culture of the independently owned record store”, with many musicians releasing special editions of past and present records.

Mrs Harris, aged 57, said: “It’s a massive event in our yearly calendar.

Tallbirds Records, on Soresby Street, Chesterfield town centre.

"It’s the equivalent of Christmas week all rolled into one day, in terms of how busy the shop is.”

She said people often begin queuing as early as midnight to get their hands on copies of sought-after, limited edition records, with up to 40 people already in line when staff arrive at 7am ahead of the shop’s opening at 8am.

Records to look out for this year, she said, include an Amy Winehouse remixes album on black and yellow vinyl, Noel Gallagher’s greatest hits in a special clear vinyl package and a picture disc from AC/DC, as well as a live Ariana Grande album.

“The one we have been asked for the most, if we will be stocking it, is a live album from Echo & The Bunnymen, live in Liverpool,” she said.

A second Record Store Day is planned for July 17.

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.