Show some love to the special someone in your life - and local businesses - with our Valentine's gift guide

2. Brampton Brewery

Brampton Brewery is hosting a number of Brewery Tours. The evening will include a selection of beers and talks from Head Brewer Chris, including a talk about the history of the original Brampton Brewery and another about the brewing processes used today. Your first two pints of Brampton ale are also included in the price! Brampton Brewery Tours - £10 per person. See the tour dates at https://www.bramptonbrewery.co.uk/events/

Photo: Submitted