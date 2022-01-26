Valentine's Day gift ideas

Show some love to the special someone in your life - and local businesses - with our Valentine's gift guide

You can do so much better than just a card this Valentine’s Day and you can do it right here in Chesterfield. With both shops and restaurants fully open for business this year, there’s no reason not to support local as well as find the very best gifts and experiences for your loved ones.

By Phil Bramley
Wednesday, 26th January 2022, 2:16 pm
Updated Thursday, 27th January 2022, 12:39 pm

In conjunction with Destination Chesterfield, we bring you a fantastic selection of gifts and experiences all from local independent businesses. From the quirky to the traditional, there’s something to suit everyone’s taste and budget…

1. Adorn Jewellers

Channelling the glamour of the 1920s, Marcasite has a delicate sparkle. Add a vintage look to your Valentin's Day with this beautiful Marcasite Heart Bracelet and Earrings. Marcasite Heart Bracelet – £78, Marcasite Heart Earrings – £35. www.adornjewellerschesterfield.co.uk

2. Brampton Brewery

Brampton Brewery is hosting a number of Brewery Tours. The evening will include a selection of beers and talks from Head Brewer Chris, including a talk about the history of the original Brampton Brewery and another about the brewing processes used today. Your first two pints of Brampton ale are also included in the price!  Brampton Brewery Tours - £10 per person. See the tour dates at https://www.bramptonbrewery.co.uk/events/

3. Casa Hotel

Treat a loved one this Valentine&#39;s to a dining experience in the 2 AA rosette awarded Cocina restaurant. Head chef, Tom Marr has carefully pieced together a marriage of flavours in a three- course menu. Valentine’s Dining Experience – £60pp www.casahotels.co.uk/eat/cocina-restaurant. 01246 245990.

4. Chatsworth

Chatsworth’s award-winning small batch, artisan spirit comes with two Chatsworth stag gin glasses and is the perfect gift for a gin lover. Small batch gin and stag glasses gift set - £55. Visit https://shop.chatsworth.org

