Royal Mail apologises after staff illness causes postal problems in Chesterfield

Bosses say the situation is getting better after residents in Staveley complained that they had not received their post some days last week.

One householder said he had been told there were ‘loads of people off work’ with sickness and problems had persisted for at least a week.

A Royal Mail spokesperson said: “In some areas in Staveley, we are experiencing some disruption to service due to Covid-related and other sickness absence.

The Royal Mail has apologised to customers in parts of Chesterfield after postal problems caused by Covid-19 and staff illness. Image: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images.

"The situation is now improving.

"We apologise to customers for any inconvenience they may experience as we work hard to resolve the situation,” she added

Coun Mick Bagshaw, a member of Chesterfield Borough Council and Staveley Town Council, said he had not had any complaints about the postal service but welcomed news any problems were now past the worst.