Peak District theme park Gulliver's Kingdom launches summer recruitment drive

The Matlock Bath attraction is on the hunt for “passionate, enthusiastic individuals who love being around a family environment”, to fill a variety of roles from June-September, including ride operators and catering and retail staff.

Hannah Marsden, resort manager, said: “We’re excited to have these opportunities available for the summer and would love to hear from highly driven people interested in finding out more.

“There will be full training and we offer good rates of pay, along with a great working environment and flexibility which is ideal for work-life balance.

“I started as a seasonal worker 12 years ago, so I know what a great place it is to work and the experience you can get, which can be useful for any career.”

Interested applicants are asked to email their CV and a short introduction about why you enjoy being around people to [email protected]